New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday announced that they will decide about COVID-19 vaccination for children less than 15 years of age only after scientific evidence. In a media address, Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary said, " Covid vaccine for children below 15 will be done only after there is some scientific evidence for its benefits."

"From January 16, 2021, COVID-19 vaccination has been started and rolled out based on scientific evidence and assumptions of protecting the most vulnerable people. So, as the scientific evidence evolved, we will be expanding the coverage of vaccination. We will make a decision on the basis of scientific evidence for below 15 years old children," Bhushan said.

Further, Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog explained, "COVID-19 vaccination for 12 years old is our next goal. These decisions will only be taken after scientific information and scientific decision. We are working on it also.

As per an earlier statement of Dr. NK Arora Chairman of the COVID-19 working group of NTAGI, India may begin inoculating children in the age group of 12-14 years against COVID-19 in March of this year.

The government also informed that 72 percent of India's adult population is fully vaccinated whereas around 52 percent of children in the 15-18 years old age group have been inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the health officials, the adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years are actively participating in the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

As per Union Health Ministry, India has administered 3.45 crore first doses of COVID-19 vaccination to children in the age group of 15-18 years old.

Covid vaccine for children between the ages of 15-18 years started on January 3 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on December 25 last year.

Posted By: Ashita Singh