New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Minister Prakash Javdekar on Wednesday said that the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive will begin from March 1 in the country. Under phase 2, people aged above 60 years and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated across the country.

Javadekar, as quoted by news agency ANI said that the people will be vaccinated at 10,000 government COVID vaccine centres and 20,000 private centres in the country. The vaccine will be administered free of cost to the people at the government vaccination centre.

"From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 govt & over 20,000 private vaccination centres. The vaccine will be given free of cost at govt centres", Prakash Javadekar said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan