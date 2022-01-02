New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged between 15 and 18 is set to begin on Monday (January 3). The registration for the same began on Saturday (January 1) via the CoWIN portal. Furthermore, kids will be administered only Covaxin doses, a note from the Health Ministry said dated December 27.

Here's all you need to know:

How to book a slot?

1. Open the CoWIN portal website- (cowin.gov.in)

2. For registration of the slot, the users can sign in using three options- Mobile Number and OTP, Arogya Setu account, or Umang account.

3. Once you have signed in, the user can register for the vaccine slot by booking an appointment for a particular date and preferred time.

4. The vaccination center most convenient to the user can also be selected from the list available.

What documents do they need to carry?

All eligible beneficiaries must carry a valid identity card such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Voter Card, students IDs, among others. After presenting their identity card, the beneficiary will be vaccinated at the center and can collect their vaccination certificate from the Aarogya Setu application or CoWIN app.

When will the registration and vaccination start?

Registration for vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 years began on January 1. Meanwhile, the vaccination will start on January 3.

Which vaccines are available for children?

While CoWIN chief Dr. RS Sharma had earlier told CNN-News18 that children will have an option to choose between Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s jab, the children will be administered only Covaxin doses as of now. Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D is yet to be introduced, though it received the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the drug regulator on August 20.

