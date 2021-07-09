COVID-19 Vaccination: Dr Arora said that Zydus COVID-19 vaccine will be granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) within weeks, which will be followed with Covaxin.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India prepares for a potential third COVID-19 wave that might hit the country later this year, Dr NK Arora, who heads the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, has said that vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 18 years will begin from September with the Zydus vaccine.

Speaking to a leading English news channel, Dr Arora said that Zydus COVID-19 vaccine will be granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) within weeks, which will be followed with Covaxin.

"Covaxin phase 3 trials have started and by the end of September, I think we should be there (begin vaccination). I think sometime in the third quarter or by early January-February we should be able to give it to 2 to 18-year-olds," he told NDTV.

"By the end of September we should be able to give it. The issue of school opening and other things are very important and those are being discussed actively," he added.

Here's everything you need to know about the Zydus COVID-19 vaccine:

ZyCoV-D or Zydus COVID-19 vaccine works on the plasmid DNA formula that generates an immune response in the human body against coronavirus by producing the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2. The company has claimed that ZyCoV-D is a "intradermal vaccine" and has shown an effiacy of 66.6 per cent against symptomatic COVID-19 cases. It also said that the vaccine is 100 per cent effective against moderate cases.

The company said that the vaccine is stored at a temperature of two to eight degrees Celsius and has been tested on adolescent population in the age group of 12 to 18 years and is safe and effective.

"We have repurposed an existing plant where we are now producing, and our new plant will be ready by the end of July. By August, we should have the capacity to make 10 million doses a month and by the end of this year, we would have made 50 million doses of ZyCoV-D," Business Standard quoted Zydus Cadila managing director (MD) Sharvil Patel as saying.

