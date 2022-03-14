New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday (March 14) announced the COVID-19 vaccination of 12 to 14-year-olds and 'precaution dose' for all those above 60 years will begin from March 16, across the country. The health minister requested parents of children and elderly persons to get the vaccination.

Here's how you can register for COVID-19 vaccination and for precautionary doses:

1. First, open the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in

2. Then click on the “Register/Sign In” tab to register for the COVID-19 vaccination

3. If you are already a registered member on the portal then use your credentials to log in otherwise register to create a fresh account.

4. For children, you will have asked to upload certain documents like the Aadhaar card, PAN card, etc. If they don't have it children can also use their school id cards to register.

5. As for elderly people, their eligibility will be based on the date of administration of 2nd dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system.

6. The verification for the elderly will be done preferably using Aadhaar.

7. Apart from that, they can also use a passport, driving license, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, or pension documents with photograph.

8. Then an OTP will be sent to your number. You will be required to verify.

9. After the verification is done you can book a slot. For that enter your location, Pincode, etc and tap/click on Book appointment.

10. Remember up to 4 people can be registered using the same mobile number on the Cowin portal.

11. Also, if you are eligible for a precautionary dose, the system will show you the option for booking an appointment for it. Fill in the asked details and make the appointment.

12. Details will be sent to you on the registered mobile number and email.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha