COVID-19 Vaccination FAQs: Sputnik V, which will be locally manufactured in Hyderabad by Dr Reddy's Laboratories, is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 995.40.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Roll out of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has begun in India, starting May 14. The vaccine will now be available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 995.40. A single dose variant of Sputnik V Light could also receive approval in the coming weeks. The Russian vaccine will be locally manufactured in Hyderabad by Dr Reddy's Laboratories. So as India gets its third COVID-19 vaccines, here's everything you need to know about Russia's Sputnik V.

Will the vaccine cost different for the Centre, State, and public?

The imported dose of the Sputnik V vaccine will be priced uniformly for everyone at Rs 995.40 including tax. However, the decision on whether there will be any cost differences in the shots made in India between the Centre, states and public has not been decided yet.

How much less will Sputnik V be priced in India?

As of now, no information has been provided about the pricing of the vaccine in India but the company says that it aims to reduce the input cost as much as possible so that it can be made available at the lowest price.

Where will Sputnik V be available?



The vaccine will be available first in 35 cities in India since it requires to be stored at minus 18 degree Celsius. Later, once the cold chain logistics are taken care of in other locations, the vaccine will be available in other parts too, said a senior Dr Reddy’s Laboratories official while speaking to NDTV.

Can we book for Sputnik V through CoWIN?

The vaccine has been listed on the CoWIN site and the Aarogya Setu App as the third option. So, you can opt for the vaccine while registering.

Is Sputnik V effective?

Data shows that the Sputnik V vaccine’s efficacy is 91.6 per cent. It has been taken by more than 2 crore people in 60 countries.

Why is Sputnik V not approved by WHO yet?

The approval is under process and it is likely to get approved in the next few weeks. Globally, Sputnik V is amongst the top vaccines for COVID-19.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha