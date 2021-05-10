COVID-19 Vaccination FAQs: The third phase of the coronavirus vaccination that aims to inoculate those in the age group of 18 to 44 years began in India on May 1.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: While coronavirus cases in India are rising day by day causing a large number of deaths, shortage of health care facilities, and an unimaginable amount of trauma, the government has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive and made it available to everyone above 18 years of age, starting May 1. The vaccines, both Covishield and Covaxin, will now be available for the younger lot. This decision is taken to curb the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country by vaccinating the population as much as possible and control the transmission of the virus.

Here are 5 reasons why you shouldn’t miss your COVID jab:



The vaccines reduce the risk of getting infected. According to the studies the COVID-19 vaccines provide immunity from the virus. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has an efficacy of 81 per cent while Serum Institute of India’s Covishield shows the efficacy of up to 90 per cent. Therefore, developing immunity through COVID shots help in protecting both individual and community from exposure to the virus.



Is it safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

The vaccines made available in India are clinically tried and tested. It is only after safety data from the three trials involving thousands of volunteers and report of effectiveness that the vaccines are approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). However, there could be some common reactions like mild fever, tiredness, or body pain that are normal according to experts. Otherwise, the vaccines are said to be safe for people.

Can we choose which vaccine to take?

While initially, the option of choosing between the vaccines was not available, now the Health Ministry has allowed private hospitals to offer the choice of vaccine to the beneficiaries. People can now choose their vaccine while making the appointment through the CoWIN platform.



Can menstruating women take vaccine?

Recently, social media was flooded with misinformation regarding the danger of women getting vaccinated during periods impacting their immunity and fertility. However, the claim was done and dusted by experts. They assured it is absolutely safe for menstruating women to get vaccinated.

If I have recovered from COVID-19, do I need to get vaccinated?

It is highly advisable to take the vaccine if you have not taken it even after recovering from COVID-19. It cuts down the risk of getting infected again. However, the timing of the dose matters based on the severity of the infection. It is best to take the jab between 2-8 weeks post recovery.

