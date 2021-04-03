COVID-19 Vaccination: Scroll down to know how can you cure your post-vaccination symtoms. This article is also for people who are scared of getting vaccinated due to its side effects

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the COVID-19 cases are rising in India, it has become necessary to get vaccinated as soon as possible. However, some people are still scared of getting vaccinated due to its mild side effects like fever, body ache, etc. Well, to tell you, it's a normal sign as your body is building protection. Also, you can overcome these possible side effects within few days by following some easy steps.

So in this article, we are going to tell people how to overcome these effects by following these simple steps recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This article is also helpful for those who recently got vaccinated or are planning to take the shot.

COVID-19 Vaccine Common Side Effects

1. You might feel pain, redness and swelling around the area or on the arm where you got the coronavirus vaccine shot.

2. After getting shot, you might also feel feverish, muscle pain, tiredness, headache, chills and nausea throughout the rest of your body.

Please Note: Everyone doesn't need to face such symptoms after getting a vaccine shot. There are chances some people might not face any side effects.

How to overcome COVID-19 vaccine Side Effects?

If you are suffering from the above symptoms, then first consult your doctor and ask for medicines like aspirin, ibuprofen, antihistamines or acetaminophen for any discomfort or pain. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you can also follow the home remedies to reduce your uneasiness.

For reducing pain where you got the vaccine shot:

1. Apply clean, cool, wet cloth over the area- This practice will help you in reducing the pain, swelling and redness around that area.

2. Arm exercise: It is advised to use or exercise your arm as it will reduce muscle pain.

For reducing discomfort from fever:

1. You are advised to drink as much water as possible as it will keep you hydrated for the body to function effectively in fighting against the cold. Also, it helps to relieve congestion and loosen the mucus in your nose.

2. Don't wear tight clothes and dress lightly to reduce discomfort.

Second COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Side Effects

Those who are going to take the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine must keep in mind that the effect will be more intense. But don't worry it's a normal sign as your body is building protection, and just like the first shot, even these side effects will go within a few days. You all are advised to consult your doctor if you are suffering from the below conditions:

1. Redness or tenderness where you got the vaccine shot get worsen after 24 hours.

2. If your side effects are taking time to cure.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv