Coronavirus Vaccination: According to the Union Health Ministry, there are three crore healthcare staff and frontline workers in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government on Saturday informed that the first phase of vaccination against the novel coronavirus will begin from January 16. It further said that around 30 crore people will be vaccinated in the first phase, noting that priority will be given to the healthcare staff and frontline workers.

Following the vaccination of healthcare staff and frontline workers, those above the age of 50 and people under 50 with co-morbidities will get vaccine shots, the government said. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are three crore healthcare staff and frontline workers in India.

"PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of COVID-19 in the country along with preparedness of the state and union territories (UTs) for COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary and other senior officials," the Centre said, as reported by news agency ANI.

