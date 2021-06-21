COVID-19 Vaccination: Earlier, PM Modi had announced that the Centre will take over from states and carry out their share of the country's vaccination drive (25 per cent) to inoculate people above 45 years of age, healthcare and frontline workers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government's new inoculation policy to provide free vaccines against COVID-19 to adults across states began on Monday. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre will take over from states and carry out their share of the country's vaccination drive (25 per cent) to inoculate people above 45 years of age, healthcare and frontline workers.

Amid this, many people are left wondering whether they have to pre-register themselves on the government's vaccination portal, CoWIN or the Aarogya Setu app to avail the new vaccination policy.

Here's is everything you need to know about the new vaccination policy and whether pre-registeration is mandatory or not.

What is Centre's new vaccination policy?



1. The central government will buy 75 per cent of vaccines produced by the pharma companies and distribute them in all States and Union Territories free of cost to inoculate all above 18 years of age.

2. States will not be involved in vaccine procurement from the open market.

3. However, private hospitals can procure the remaining 25 per cent vaccines to inoculate those who are willing to pay for the shot. But they can only charge Rs 150 as service charges above the fixed price by the government.

4) The free vaccine doses will be provided to states and UTs based on population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination.

5) The maximum price that can be charged per dose by private centres is Rs 780 for Covishield, Rs 1,410 for Covaxin and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V.

Is pre-registration on Co-Win, Aarogy Setu mandatory?

No, it is not mandatory to pre-register for the new vaccination policy since from today onwards all government and private vaccination centres would provide onsite registration facility.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha