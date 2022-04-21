New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi on Thursday announced that precautionary doses for anti-COVID-19 vaccines will be provided free of cost to all eligible beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 59 years at government inoculation centers.

In a statement, the Delhi government said the necessary changes have been made to the CoWIN portal for Delhi wherein, both online and walk-in appointments will be available. It also said that the provision of paid precautionary doses at private vaccination centers will continue.

Earlier this month, the Union Health Ministry had announced the rollout of the precautionary doses for people above the age of 18 from April 10. In its guidelines, the Health Ministry said beneficiaries who have completed nine months or 39 weeks after receiving the second dose are eligible for the third vaccine shot.

The ministry had also fixed the rates that private CVCs can charge from the beneficiaries. "They can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge for vaccination over and above the cost of vaccine," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said.

"Administration of precaution dose will be homologous i.e. same vaccine type will be used for precaution dose which was used for vaccination of first and second dose," he added.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma