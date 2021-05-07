COVID-19 Vaccination: The Delhi government said that it organise vaccination drive for the journalists at their offices.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Friday announced that all media personnel and journalists in the national capital will be provided COVID-19 vaccines for free. It also said that the state government will organise vaccination drive at their offices.

Earlier, several states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu had declared journalists and media personnel as frontline workers, adding that they would get priority in the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The decision to inoculate journalists in Delhi comes after Chief Minister Kejriwal held a crucial meet with his deputy Manish Sisodia and state health minister Satyendar Jain to review the situation in the national capital.

The decision could also be seen as a move to expand the vaccination drive in Delhi which has been hit by the fourth wave of the pandemic. Earlier, Kejriwal had also announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be administered for free to everyone above the age of 18 years in the national capital.

According to the information provided by the Delhi government, around 1.84 lakh people in the age group of 18 to 44 years have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. It also said that 1.14 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of which 80,306 received their first dose.

"In Delhi 1.84 lakh youth have got the 1st dose of vaccine, in first 4 days of 18-45 yrs age group opening. In total 38.88 lakh people have got the vaccine in all age groups till yesterday evening," deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said in a Tweet.

In national capital, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 12.92 lakh while more than 18,700 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives so far, according to the state health department.

