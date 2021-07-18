The report claimed that no side effect of the vaccine has been reported among the children. It must be mentioned here that trials on children are being conducted in six hospitals across India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major development, the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi is expected to complete the trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on children in the age group of two to 12 years by next week.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the Delhi AIIMS has inoculated the second dose of Covaxin among the children of 6-12 years, who participated in the trial. However, it is yet to administer the second dose among children in the age group of two to six years, which is expected to get completed by next week.

The report claimed that no side effect of the vaccine has been reported among the children. It must be mentioned here that trials on children are being conducted in six hospitals across India. The trial is conducted by segregating children into categories according to their age in which 175 children of each age group have been included in the trial, reported Dainik Jagran.

After the completion of the second dose of vaccine, an interim report is expected by the end of the next month, which will make it clear how safe the vaccine is for children, it added.



The central government has beefed up its efforts to produce a vaccine for children amid fears over a possible third wave of the pandemic. Earlier this week, it had informed the Delhi High Court that clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines for children under 18 years of age are going on and on the verge of completion.

It had said that a policy will be formed by the government and children will be vaccinated when experts give permission. Once trials are over, you quickly apply to children. The whole country is waiting, it added.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen