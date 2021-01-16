New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On day 1 of the massive nationwide vaccination drive against the deadly coronavirus, at least 1,65,714 beneficiaries were vaccinated at 3,351 vaccine centres across the country, the Union Health Ministry said today. In another relief for the health authorities overseeing the inoculation drive, the health ministry said that 'no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation reported so far in the country', and the beneficiaries reacted well the COVID-19 vaccines administered to them.

India's vaccination drive, which is dubbed as the world's biggest inoculation drive, started on Saturday morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the program via video conferencing. PM Modi, in his inaugural address, hailed the health care workers and frontline warriors of the country for their unconditional service during these testing time of coronavirus pandemic, due to which over 1.50 lakh people have lost their lives in the country.

