COVID-19 Vaccination: The government has introduced a new feature '4-digit security code', in the Co-WIN portal for a better experience.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: COVID-19 pandemic is spreading at a rapid scale in India, pushing the country on the edges. This is creating a panic situation among the citizens and is trying their best to prevent themselves from a deadly virus. However, the most effective way to keep the virus at bay is by getting vaccinated. Recently the government has introduced a new feature '4-digit security code', in the Co-WIN portal for a better experience.

Lately, the government announced vaccine for all above the age of 18 years. To register for vaccination, a citizen first needs to register from the Co-WIN portal, which later notifies them regarding their upcoming appointment. However, recently some users experienced a glitch in the digital platform. It was noticed that citizens who had booked their appointment for vaccination through the portal and were unable to go for vaccination on the scheduled date, received an SMS stating that vaccine dose has been administered to them.

So to minimise such errors, the government has introduced a new feature '4 digit security code' for people who have done an online booking for the COVID-19 vaccination slot. This security code will be printed in the appointment slip, and for confirmation, an SMS will also be sent to the beneficiary after a successful booking. This new feature will be applicable from May 8, tomorrow.

"This will ensure that, for such citizens who have booked an online appointment, the data entries regarding vaccination status of a citizen, are recorded correctly and only for those who book online appointment and avail the services at the centre where they have booked the appointment. This will also reduce the opportunities of impersonation and wrongful use of flexibilities provided in Co-WIN for facilitating vaccination coverage," said the government on Friday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has further issued an advisory for citizens:

1. Citizens are required to carry a digital or physical copy of the appointment slip or an SMS so that the code can be furnished for easy completion of vaccination.

2. The security code will be furnished to the vaccinator before the vaccination as it is important for the digital certificate.

3. The digital certificate will only be generated after the vaccination record has been updated with the security code.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv