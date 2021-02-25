People will also have the option of walking in to the vaccination site till the time the registration system is used by more and more people.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Co-WIN 2.0 app, which will drive the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination set to begin from March 1, will be launched on the same day, according R S Sharma, chairman of Co-Win panel, quoted by News18.

While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2. Those eligible to get the jab will be able to self-register on March 1 or March 2. However, people will also have the option of walking in to the vaccination site till the time the registration system is used by more and more people.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers in the country crossed 1.30 crore on Thursday. From March 1, the COVID-19 vaccination will be extended to people aged 60 years and above and those aged above 45 years with comorbidities.

Thoso who choose the walk-in option will have to carry their basic documents such as identity and age proof. Those eligible for vaccination in the next phase can register themselves on the website Cowin.Gov.in or use Arogya Setu or any other application such as a common service app, according to Mr Sharma.

The user will receive an OTP as soon as he registers through his smartphone. Once the account is created, the user can submit the required details such as name, age, gender and identity card. One can get up to four family members registered on the account.

While those aged 60 and above will be registered automatically, the ones agead between 45 and 60 will have to upload and provide a doctor certificate mentioning about the specific comorbid condition.

The app will also provide the option of choosing the date and location of the nearest inoculation site, option to choose between government-run and private centres and an option to update age. The beneficiaries will be given a digital certificate after receiving the first dose of vaccination.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta