New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India, which is set to begin on March 1, will be driven by Co-WIN 2.0 which the government is likely to launch in the next few days, News18 quoted sources as saying.

Everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals, the government said on Wednesday.

The population eligible for vaccination in the upcoming phase will be able to self-register on the Co-WIN 2.0 app. "The process will be demand-based and there will be multiple channels for beneficiaries to register such as CoWin 2.0 app, Aarogya Setu and Common Service Centres," News18 quoted government sources as saying.

The sources further said that people aged above 45 will have to upload and provide a doctor certificate mentioning about the specific comorbid condition.

The app will also provide the option of choosing the date and location of the nearest inoculation site, option to choose between government-run and private centres and an option to update age. The beneficiaries will be given a digital certificate after receiving the first dose of vaccination.

"The second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive will start from Monday in which anybody above 60 years, that may not be less than 10 crore people in the country, and 45 years plus with co-morbidities will be given vaccines in 10,000 government medical facilities and also over 20,000 private hospitals," said Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

"Whoever goes to the government centre will be administered vaccine free of cost. Indian government will pay for them. The government will purchase the necessary doses and will send them to all the states," Javadekar said.

Those who want to get vaccination from private hospitals will have to pay, but the amount will be decided by the health ministry within the next three-four days as they are in discussions with manufacturers as well as hospitals, he said.

Asked if people will have a choice on which vaccine -- Covishield or COVAXIN -- they want to take, Javadekar said India is proud to have two vaccines which are both effective with proven efficacy.

While Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute, Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech. Javadekar said the world's largest vaccination started on January 16 with 1,07,67,000 people vaccinated and 14 lakh also having received a second dose.

