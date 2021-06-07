Covishield vs Covaxin: The study claimed seropositivity rates to anti-spike antibodies were significantly higher in Covishield recipients as compared to Covaxin.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A preliminary study conducted by the Coronavirus Vaccine-induced Antibody Titre (COVAT) has stated that Serum Institute’s Covishield produced more antibodies than Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The study involved Health Care Workers who received both doses of either of the two vaccines.

The study also claimed seropositivity rates to anti-spike antibodies were significantly higher in Covishield recipients as compared to Covaxin.

This study is a preprint and has not been peer-reviewed yet. Therefore, it should not be used to guide clinical practice.

The study said both the vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - showed a good response after two doses. However, the seropositivity rate and the median anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield as compared to Covaxin.

"Amongst the 552 HCW (325 Male, 227 Female), 456 and 96 received the first dose of Covishield and Covaxin respectively. Overall, 79.3 per cent showed seropositivity after the first dose. Responder rate and median (IQR) rise in anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield vs. Covaxin recipient (86.8 vs. 43.8 per cent; 61.5 vs. 6 AU/ml; both p<0.001)," the study reported.

The Health care workers who were administered either of the two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - in the study are with or without past history of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Conducted by COVAT the study is a Pan India Cross-sectional research “assessed quantitatively at four-time points between 21 days or more after the first dose to 6 months after the second dose,".

The conclusion of the study shows that both the vaccines have shown elicited good immune response. However, Covishield recipients compared to Covaxin developed high antibodies. The study will further shed light on the immune response of the two vaccines after the second dose of the vaccine is administered.

"While both vaccines elicited immune response, seropositivity rates to anti-spike antibody were significantly higher in Covishield recipient compared to Covaxin after the first dose. Ongoing COVAT study will further enlighten the immune response between two vaccines after the second dose," added the study.

(With ANI inputs)

