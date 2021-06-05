COVID-19 Vaccination for Children: Kids are not only getting infected by coronavirus, instance of pediatric black fungus and multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) have also been observed in children.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the number of pediatric Covid-19 cases has increased in India, concerns related to the safety of children have become paramount. Kids are not only getting infected by coronavirus, instance of pediatric black fungus and multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) have also been observed in children. Considering this situation, parents are demanding vaccines be provided to kids as well. The government has assured that it is working to vaccinate the younger generation. Here, is a list of COVID-19 vaccines that may be available for children in India soon:

Covaxin: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given Bharat Biotech a nod to conduct trials for its COVID-19 vaccine- Covaxin on 2-18 years old children. Following this, a petition was filed in Delhi High Court for withdrawing the permission granted to Bharat Biotech to conduct phase II/III clinical trials on children.

However, NITI Aayog’s Dr VK Paul recently said that Covaxin is being tested on children indicating that it may soon become one of the COVID-19 vaccines for kids. The vaccine is also under trial in Patna’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Zydus Cadila: This Ahmedabad-based company is also testing its COVID-19 vaccine called ZyCoV-D on children between the age group of 12-18. The company is likely to apply for licensure for its COVID-19 vaccine in the coming two weeks according to reports. Hence, it could also be a vaccine for children against Coronavirus in India.

Pfizer: AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria recently in an interview said that the Pfizer vaccine will be coming shortly for children and adults in India. He added that Pfizer has been approved by various government and medical bodies including WHO in the US, UK, and EU. Therefore, the issue of indemnity stands resolved and it is likely to benefit children as well.

Sputnik V: Recently, the director of Gamaleya National Research Institute was quoted saying that the trials of the Sputnik V against COVID-19 on children may begin soon after permission from Russian Health Ministry. Children based on their age and weight will be administered doses of the vaccine. However, there have been no talks related to the availability of Sputnik V for children in India.

Moderna: The American pharmaceutical company, Moderna recently claimed that its vaccine is effective for children as young as 12 years old. In clinical trial adolescents who were administered Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine showed no new or major symptoms. This could also be a possible option for the COVID-19 vaccine for children in India. However, no official talks have been done regarding this as of now.

