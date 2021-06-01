COVID-19 Vaccination: Individuals looking forward to getting the vaccine jab can book their slots on the government's CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's vaccination drive, which is dubbed as the world's biggest inoculation drive against the deadly COVID-19, started on January 16. Since then, 21,60,46,638 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to the beneficiaries in the country. The third phase of the vaccination drive, which covers all adults between 18-44 years of age started on May 1. However, since then, many states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh have raised concerns over the shortage of vaccine in their respective regions.

Many states have closed the vaccination centres for the 18 plus population due to the vaccine shortage. The shortage also prompted many states to flout international tenders to cater to the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in their respective regions. Delhi government, led by Arvind Kejriwal's also floated an international tender for the procurement of 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also shared the complete list of government as well as private vaccination centres in the national capital. Individuals looking forward to getting the vaccine jab can book their slots on the government's CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app. While the 18 plus population can only book their appointment through the CoWIN portal, those above 45 years of age can get an on-site registration for the COVID jab. It is mandatory for an individual to carry a photo ID like a Aadhaar card, Driving license when you visit a vaccination centre.

Check the list of government vaccination centres in Delhi

Here is the list of private vaccination centres in Delhi:

According to the Union Health Ministry, more than 23 crore COVID vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far. According to the data, more than 1.57 crore COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In addition, the central government has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States and UTs.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan