The results of the study, published in the Lancet medical journal categorically states that a mixed schedule of AstraZeneca vaccine (Covishield) followed by a Pfizer shot when inoculated within a gap of four weeks results into ‘high concentrations of antibodies against COVID-19’.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mixing the doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine (sold as Covishield in India) in a 28-day gap creates a ‘strong immune response’, the results of a major University of Oxford study stated on Tuesday.

The results of the study, published in the Lancet medical journal categorically states that a mixed schedule of AstraZeneca vaccine (Covishield) as well as a Pfizer shot when inoculated within a gap of four weeks results into ‘high concentrations of antibodies against COVID-19’.

AstraZeneca before Pfizer or Pfizer before AstraZeneca: which to jab first?

The study concludes that the order in which the people get these vaccines affect the result in terms of the concentration of antibodies produced. The study found that AstraZeneca when given as first jab followed by the second jab of Pfizer results in higher levels of antibodies as compared to Pfizer followed by AstraZeneca. The study found that both the vaccines when given together generate higher antibody response than two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

What can be the maximum interval between two vaccine doses?

Another study by Oxford University, whose results were published on Monday, said that two doses of AstraZeneca (or Covishield) can be spaced out by as long as ten months. A ten-month long interval between the two doses ‘improves immune response’ even further, the study said.

Are there any side effects of mixing up vaccines?

The findings from the Oxford University study published on Tuesday say that the side-effects of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca mixing results into typical side effects such as fatigues and headaches. The study, however, also adds that these side effects are short-lived.

Will Pfizer be available in India? If yes, when?

The government said on Monday that the country is discussing ways to approve Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at highest levels. A week before, the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said that it is in the "final stages" of getting approval for its Covid-19 vaccine in India.

A Times of India report recently suggested that Indian government and Pfizer have arrived at an ‘in-principal consensus’ as far as the final agreement for vaccine procurement, supply and import is concerned. In the month of July, the report says, the path may become clear for Pfizer to initiate its COVID-19 vaccine supplies to India.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma