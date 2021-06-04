COVID-19 Vaccination: Patna AIIMS has also started the trials for Covaxin on children. This decision was taken after Bharat Biotech received approval from the DCGI to conduct pediatric clinical trials on May 11.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought permission from the central government to conduct trials of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin - on children of 12 to 18 years of age.

"We have conveyed our willingness to conduct trials on kids aged between 12-18. We are awaiting a nod from that agency so that we can take it forward. We have to take permission of the ethics committee, once the nod is given," said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani while speaking to News18.

Kakani also added that this move by the BMC has come after several vaccine companies have written to Mumbai’s municipal civic body for trails of their vaccines.

While answering where the trials will take place, Kakani said “As of now, we have conveyed willingness of the two medical college hospitals and, we are not aware of the sample size, but we will definitely go by the ICMR’s guidelines."

Patna’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has also started the trials for Covaxin on children. This decision was taken after Bharat Biotech received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct pediatric clinical trials on May 11.

All India Institute of Medical Science is also planning to begin the clinical trials for Covaxin on children in the coming days, as reported by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Niti Aayog’s member (Health) Dr V.K. Paul also said that Covaxin has been approved by DCGI for trials in children. “Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years," Dr Paul had said.

All this comes amidst the possibility of a third wave of coronavirus in India which is said to be more fatal for children than adults. The government is planning to vaccinate children as soon as possible.

