COVID-19 Vaccination: In its report, the committee said that 23,000 AEFI were reported from 684 districts after 7.5 doses were administered in the country, adding that only 700 were serious or severe.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The National Committee on Serious Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) on Monday told the Union Home Ministry that bleeding and clotting cases in India following COVID-19 vaccination are "minuscule" and in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions in the country.

In its report, the committee said that 23,000 AEFI were reported from 684 districts after 7.5 doses were administered in the country, adding that only 700 were serious or severe. It further said that out of the 700 samples, only 26 were identified as "potential thromboembolic events".

The panel also said that Covishield -- the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine -- reported only 0.61 cases of blood clots per 1 million doses, adding that no blood clot cases were recorded in Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

"Data analysed by the government panel also suggests that South Asians may genetically have less propensity to develop thrombosis or clotting post-vaccination as compared with those in western countries," India Today quoted AEFI sources as saying.

Blood clots were first reported after the administration of AstraZeneca shots in several European countries, including the United Kingdom (UK), following which the Centre said that it is looking at all adverse events. Later on March 24, it said that Covishield does not cause blood clotting.

Covishield, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, is being locally developed by the Serum Institue of India (SII). It was given emergency use approval in January this year by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), paving the way for the country to launch its vaccination program.

So far, 18.29 crore doses have been administered in India, which has been hit by the second wave of the pandemic. Currently, India has 35.16 lakh active cases, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections. On the other hand, national recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.10 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma