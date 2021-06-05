COVID-19 Vaccination: As of now, there are three vaccines available in India - Serum Institute of India's 'Covishield', Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin', and the Russian 'Sputnik V'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax could reportedly emerge as the cheapest vaccine in India, priced at Rs 500 for both doses once it gets approval for emergency use in the country. According to the Union Health Ministry, Corbevax is an RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months.

According to a report by the Times of India, Corbevax may even cost less than Rs 400 for two doses. However, the final price of the vaccine has not been announced yet. As of now, there are three vaccines available in India - Serum Institute of India's 'Covishield', Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin', and the Russian 'Sputnik V'.

Covishield is priced at Rs 300/dose for state governments and Rs 600/dose for private hospitals. Covaxin, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 400 and Rs 1200. Dr Reddy's Laboratories have priced Sputnik V at Rs 995 per jab.

Corbevax's phase 1 and 2 trials showed quite positive results according to the report. Since its phase 3 trials are underway, the Centre has pre-ordered 300 million doses of it. It has also made an advance payment of Rs 1500 crore which comes down to Rs 50/dose.

In April, Hyderabad-based Biological E had got approval from the Central Drugs and Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct phase 3 clinical trials on its Covid vaccine candidate. The company is developing the vaccine in association with Baylor College of Medicine, US, and is modelled after the Hepatitis E vaccine. The college had been working on recombinant protein vaccines for coronaviruses SARS and MERS for a decade.

“We knew all the techniques required to produce a recombinant protein (vaccine) for coronaviruses at high levels of efficiency and integrity,” told Dr Peter Hotez, Professor and Dean at Baylor College of Medicine to The Indian Express.

The company targets to manufacture one billion dose production capacity in 2022. “Providence will provide the necessary technology transfer for Biological E to manufacture mRNA vaccines in India, with a minimum production capacity of 600 million doses in 2022 and a target capacity of 1 billion doses," read a company statement.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan