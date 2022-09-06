COVID-19 Vaccination: Bharat Biotech's 'Intranasal Vaccine' For Coronavirus Gets DCGI Approval

Bharat Biotech's first intranasal Covid vaccine was approved by the DCGI on Tuesday for primary immunisation against the infection in people over the age of 18. Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya praised the achievement, calling it a "Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19."

Mandaviya tweeted, "Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunisation against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation.



“This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic. India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM @NarendraModi Ji’s leadership,” he added.

He also said that we will defeat Covid-19 with a science-driven approach.

“With the science-driven approach and Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19,” he said.

Bharat Biotech announced last month that it had completed phase-III and booster dose trials for its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine, as well as two separate trials for its intranasal Covid vaccine, one as a primary dose schedule and another as a booster dose, for subjects who had been double vaccinated with the two commonly administered Covid vaccines in India.



According to BBIL, it has been shown in controlled trials to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in subjects.



According to the company, the data from both Phase III human clinical trials has been submitted for approval to national regulatory authorities.



"If approved, this intranasal vaccine will make it easier to deploy in mass immunisation campaigns with an easy-to-administer formulation and delivery device. Vectored vaccines also enable faster development of targeted vaccines in response to emerging variants of concern, "Bharat Biotech joint managing director Suchhitra K Ella said.