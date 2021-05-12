COVID-19 Vaccination: The phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials will be conducted in 525 subjects across various testing sites including AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With an aim to expand India's COVID-19 vaccination drive to adolescents, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Tuesday approved Bharat BioTech's Covaxin vaccine against the coronavirus for phase 2 and phase 3 human clinical on children aged between 2 to 18 years, news agency PTI reported quoting official government sources.

According to the PTI report, the phase 2 and phase 3 human clinical trials will be conducted in 525 subjects across various testing sites including AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences located in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

The nod from the SEC on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) came after it deliberated the application of Hyderabad-based Bharat BioTech seeking permission to conduct phase 2 and phase 3 human clinical trials to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of its COVID-19 vaccine jab, Covaxin, in children aged between 2 to 18 years.

"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for conduct of proposed phase II/III clinical trial of whole virion inactivated coronavirus vaccine in the 2 to 18 years age group subject to the condition that the firm should submit the interim safety data of phase II clinical trial along with DSMB recommendations to the CDSCO before proceeding to phase III part of the study," a source said as quoted by PTI.

Earlier the proposal was deliberated in the SEC meeting dated February 24 and the firm was asked to submit a revised clinical trial protocol. Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used in adults in India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan