New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Monday announced that the vaccination for people above the age of 18 will now be open from May 1. This will come under the "liberalised and accelerated" Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination.

The Government of India said that the vaccination process will take place as earlier. The government will provide free of cost vaccination to the eligible people i.e. Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers and all people above 45 years of age.

India's vaccination drive is dubbed as the world's biggest vaccination drive. The vaccination drive started on January 16. Currently, people who are above the age of 45 and 60 are eligible to take the vaccination shot in the country.

The vaccination drive for people above the age of 18 will begin on May 1, here's a stepwise guide on how to register yourself on CoWin portal:

Step 1: You need to log in on the official website of cowin.gov.in and you need to enter your mobile number.

Step 2: You will receive an OTP on your phone.

Step 3: Now, you need to click on the verify button and enter the OTP.

Step 4: Once you are done with this process, it will redirect you to the Registration for Vaccination page.

Step 5: Enter the asked details like ID proof, your address, and contact details. It will also ask you if you have any comorbidities. You need to click on the yes or no button.

Step 6: Now after registering you will receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number.

Step 7: Now, you need to click on the account details tab and you can schedule your appointment for the vaccination jab.

In the government statement, it was also mentioned that private hospitals would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50% supply earmarked for other than the centre's channel.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma