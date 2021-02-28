COVID-19 Vaccination: Following is the list of 20 specified comorbidities by the central government to help you check whether you qualify for second phase of COVID-19 vaccination or not.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second phase of coronavirus vaccination will begin in India from Monday. In this phase, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidites will get a vaccine jab.

With India preparing for the second phase of vaccination, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a list of 20 specified comorbidities to help individuals above 45 identify whether they can get inoculated or not.

Following is the list of 20 specified comorbidities by the central government to help you check whether you qualify for second phase of COVID-19 vaccination or not:

1. Heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year.

2. Post cardiac transplant/ Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD).

3. Significant left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF < 40 per cent).

4. Moderate or severe valvular heart disease.

5. Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH.

6. Coronary artery disease with past CABG/ PTCA/ MI AND hypertension/ diabetes on treatment.

7. Angina and hypertension/ diabetes treatment.

8. CT/MRI documented stroke and hypertension/diabetes on treatment.

9. Pulmonary artery hypertension and hypertension/diabetes on treatment

10. Diabetes (>10 years or with complication) and hypertension on treatment

11. Kidney/Liver/Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/on wait-list

12. End stage kidney disease on haemodialysis/CAPD

13. Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/immunosuppressant medications.

14. Decompensated cirrhosis.

15. Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in last two years/ FEVI <50 per cent.

16. Lymphoma/Leukaemia/Myeloma

17. Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after July 1,2020 OR currently on any cancer therapy.

18. Sickle Cell Disease/Bone marrow failure/Aplastic Anemia/Thalassemia Major

19. Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/HIV infection

20. Persons with disabilities due to intellectual disabilities/muscular dystrophy/acid attack with involvement of respiratory system/Persons with disabilities having high support needs/multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness.

The Union Health Ministry has also said that those from 45 to 59 years of age will also need to submit a certificate of comorbidity, photo identity card (Aadhaar or voter ID) or employment certificate.

It has also said that vaccine will administered at government health facilities or at some selected private facilities. "Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Governments Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID vaccination centres (CVCs)," it said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma