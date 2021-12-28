New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday announced that People above 60 and with comorbidities will not be required to produce or submit any certificate from a doctor at the time of administration of precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

They further said such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of the precaution dose or third dose. Medical professionals, frontline health staff, and senior citizens with comorbidities can take the booster dose from January 10, the Centre had announced earlier.

"Eligibility of such beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of 2nd dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system -- completion of nine months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose," the Health Ministry said.

"Doctor certificate/prescription not required to establish comorbidity; doctors advice an indication for 60+ persons to consult with their doctors before opting for a precaution dose," they added.

"CoWIN will send reminder messages to all those eligible for precaution dose, which will be reflected in digital vaccination certificates."

The Union Health Secretary also highlighted that nine months must have elapsed since the administration of the second dose to make the beneficiary eligible.

"For those Health Care Workers (HCWs) & Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from January 10," the ministry said in its guidelines.

Let us inform you that, all citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free COVID-19 vaccine. This precautionary shots facility will only be available at government vaccination centres in on-site mode, the letter stated.

Meanwhile, vaccination for the age group of 15-18 years will start from January 3, 2022, and they will be provided with Covaxin as it is the only vaccine with Emergency Use Listing the letter stated.

Posted By: Ashita Singh