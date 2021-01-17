According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunisation and does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine is known as AEFI.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the day 1 of the inoculation drive came to an end on Saturday evening with over 1.91 lakh health care workers getting the vaccine jab, a security guard, who received Covaxin vaccine shot yesterday at AIIMS Delhi, was admitted to the hospital after he developed an allergic reaction as part of the 'sever' adverse events following the vaccination.

The security guard, who is in his 20s, received the vaccine jab at around 4 pm yesterday at AIIMS started complaining of palpations and developed an allergic skin rash within 15-20 minutes after being inoculated. He was later admitted to the facility for further observation and treatment.

"He was immediately managed with appropriate treatment and he improved. He is stable. As a precautionary measure, he has been admitted for overnight observation and his condition is being monitored. He is likely to be discharged in the morning," AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said.

As per the data by Delhi health department, at least 51 'minor' and 1 'severe' case of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported from across the national capital among the health care workers who were administered with the coronavirus vaccine on the day 1 of the inoculation drive on Saturday.

Against a target of 8,117 health workers to be vaccinated on the first day of the drive in 11 districts of Delhi, a total of 4,319 were administered the vaccine, the figures showed. Officials said a few cases of AEFI were observed in some people who were administered the vaccine.

"A few AEFI cases were reported but most were minor and the persons were normalised during observation period. Only one severe AEFI case was reported in South Delhi," said an official.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunisation and does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine is known as AEFI.

Administration of coronavirus vaccine started in Delhi at 81 centres across the city on Saturday. Each Centre was targeted to administer vaccines to 100 people (health workers).

At least 1,91,181 healthcare beneficiaries received COVID-19 jab yesterday across India. Termed as the world's largest vaccination programme, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and then reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan