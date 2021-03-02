COVID-19 Vaccination: Meanwhile, over 1.40 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to the beneficiaries since January 16, when India's COVID-19 vaccination drive started.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India started phase two of the world's biggest inoculation drive against the coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry today said that over 50 lakh potential beneficiaries have registered for the COVID-19 vaccinations on the Co-Win 2.0 app in the two days. From Monday 9 am till Tuesday 1 pm, 2,08,791 people above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"Since yesterday, we have had 50 lakh registrations on Co-WIN for COVID19 vaccination: RS Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on COVID vaccination", the health ministry said.

Clarifying the glitches being reported about Co-WIN, Sharma said that the portal is equipped to handle a large number of users at a time. He clarified that the glitches occurred since people started downloading the mobile application of Co-WIN, which is only available to the administrators."This made the app slow for one or two hours, but it picked up pace later," Sharma added.

Meanwhile, over 1.40 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to the beneficiaries since January 16, when India's COVID-19 vaccination drive started. "More than 1.48 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till 1 pm today. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities & people with above 60 years of age", Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

The vaccination drive for those over 60 years of age and within the age bracket of 45-60 years with specified comorbidities began on March 1, and the registrations opened at 9 am Monday on the Co-WIN portal -- cowin.gov.in.

In the first two phases so far, 1,48,55,073 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till 1 pm on Tuesday, out of which 67,04,856 healthcare workers have been given the first dose of the vaccine and 25,98,192 healthcare workers have been administered the second dose.

Besides, 53,43,219 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of vaccine till now. As many as 2,08,791 people above 60 years of age and those aged 45-60 years with comorbidities have taken the first dose of the vaccine.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan