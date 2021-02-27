The government has said that people will have to self-register themselves through Co-WIN 2.0 and Aarogya Setu apps that will list designated COVID-19 vaccination centres with available date and time.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination, which involves inoculating those above 60 years of age or those over 45 years with co-morbidities, will begin in India from March 1.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that inoculation will be free at government vaccination centres, adding that nearly 27 crore people will be inoculated in this phase. However, it said that those taking vaccine jabs at designated private health facilities "will have to pay a pre-fixed charge".

How can I register myself for COVID-19 vaccination?

The government has said that people will have to self-register themselves through Co-WIN 2.0 and Aarogya Setu apps that will list designated COVID-19 vaccination centres with available date and time. The government, however, has said that people will have the option of on-site registration.

"The new phase of vaccination of age-appropriate groups will expand COVID-19 vaccination in the country manifold. With a citzen-centric approach, the fundamental shift in this phase is that citizens in the identified age groups, as also those healthcare and frontline workers who have been missed out or left out of the present phase of vaccination, can select vaccination centres of their choice," the Health Ministry said.

What about the designated centres for COVID-19 vaccination?

The Health Ministry has said that vaccines will be administered at government and private hospitals empanelled under the Central Government Health Scheme, Ayushman Bharat Yojana and other state insurance schemes.

Will I have to submit a document for vaccination?

The Health Ministry has said that beneficiaries will have to carry their Aadhaar card or voter ID card or a photo ID card. For co-morbidity issues, a medical certificate will also be required, it added.

COVID-19 vaccination began in India on January 16 after the government allowed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield for emergency use authorisation. So far, a cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 1.37 crore in the country.

As per Health Ministry, a total of 1,37,56,940 vaccine doses have been given through 2,89,320 sessions — 66,37,049 (76.6 per cent) healthcare workers (HCWs) who got their first dose, 22,04,083 (62.9 per cent) HCWs who received their second dose and 49,15,808 (47.7 per cent) frontline workers (FLWs) who were administered their first dose.

"Total 2,84,297 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm on Friday, the 42nd day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which, 1,13,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,71,089 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said, adding that final reports for the day would be completed by late night.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma