New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India started the second phase of the world's biggest inoculation drive against the deadly coronavirus on March 1. During the first day of the second phase, a total of 4.27 lakh people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine, taking the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries to over 1.47 crore in the country.

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination, which commenced on Monday, is for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started on Feb 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry in its data said that a total of 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal on day 1, out of which 24.5 Lakh are citizens and the rest are healthcare workers and frontline workers. About 6.44 Lakh appointments were booked on Monday by the citizen beneficiaries.

Out of the total 1,47,28,569 COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries, 66,95,665 are healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 25,57,837 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 53,27,587 FLWs (first dose) and 1,28,630 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 18,850 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

"Total 4,27,072 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Monday, the forty-fifth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, out of which 3,25,485 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,01,587 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the Union Health Ministry said.

On day 1 of the second phase of the COVID-19 Vaccination Drive, top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and others also received the vaccine jab at various vaccine centres in the country. PM Modi received the first dose of Indian-made Covaxin, dispelling the hesitancy over the COVID-19 vaccine.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also got administered the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. According to his Ministry officials, doctors from the Medanta hospital administered the vaccine to Shah. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also joined the drive and received the first dose of Covaxin.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Furthermore, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief, Sharad Pawar was also administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

