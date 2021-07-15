COVID-19 Vaccination: The balance stock of Covisheild is 63,840 as of July 14 (morning). There are 1,374 vaccine centres in 763 locations with a capacity of 2,26,552 per day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As many as 21 COVID-19 vaccination centres will remain shut in south Delhi on Thursday due to the shortage of vaccine doses, according to a report by news agency ANI. The Delhi government, in its latest health bulletin, said that "only 20 per cent of Covaxin stock can be used for the first dose since the stock of the vaccine is limited and have irregular delivery cycles".

The balance stock of Covaxin (till July 14 morning) was 2,46,340. Around 3,05,30 doses of Covaxin were added to the stock on July 13. The balance stock of Covisheild is 63,840 as of July 14 (morning). There are 1,374 vaccine centres in 763 locations with a capacity of 2,26,552 per day.

The vaccination centres that will remain closed are:

Malviya Nagar Government Boys Secondary School

Gargi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Green Park

Masjid moth Sarvodya co-ed school

Kautilya Sarvodya Pamposh enclave

SDMC Maidan Garhi

SDMC Adarsh school

Govt Co-ed Secondary School Dakpur

Fatehpur Beri Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Sultanpur

Government Girls' Senior Secondary School Chattarpur

Rashtriya Vidhya Mandir High School Aya Nagar

Govt. Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (Bachan Prasad) Tigri

Government Boys Secondary School Tigri

Ishani School Saket

Yogi Arvind Sarvodya School

Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya

Govt Boys Sr. Secondary School No. 2, Near Police Station, Mehrauli

Govt Boys Sr. Secondary School No.3

SDMC Model Co-ed School Sheikh Sarai

SDMC Model Boys School Hauz Rani

Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (Hakikat Rai), Khanpur

Government Girls' Senior Secondary School Lado Sarai

Most of these centres were administering Covishield vaccine other than the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Saomi Nagar, Chirag Delhi that has 150 doses of Covaxins left. Apart from Delhi, few other states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha are also witnessing a shortage of vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, India reported 41,806 fresh COVID-19 cases, 39,130 recoveries and 581 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry. India's active cases stand at 4,32,041, while the total number of deaths has reached 4,11,989.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan