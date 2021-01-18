COVID-19 Vaccination: Meanwhile, India on day 1 of the inoculation drive vaccinated a total of 2,07,229 people which is the highest day one vaccination number in the world, even higher than the US, UK and France on day one.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On day 2 of pan-India vaccination drive, around 17,072 health workers received the vaccine jab against the coronavirus at around 553 vaccine centres across six states of the country, the Union Health Ministry said. The Health Ministry also announced weekly vaccination days for states and UTs to carry out the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"In 553 sessions, a total of 17,072 beneficiaries were vaccinated today. A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far," said Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Health Ministry. "Today being Sunday, only six states conducted coronavirus vaccination drive," he added.

Meanwhile, India on day 1 of the inoculation drive vaccinated a total of 2,07,229 people which is the highest day one vaccination number in the world, even higher than the US, UK and France on day one.

As per the data given by the Health Ministry on Sunday evening, 308 sessions were held in Andhra Pradesh, 165 in Tamil Nadu, 64 in Karnataka, 14 in Arunachal Pradesh and one each in Kerala and Manipur. The health ministry official also said that a total of 447 cases of AEFI (Adverse event following immunization) were reported on January 16 and 17 of which "only three required hospitalisation".

The health Ministry also issued the weekly schedule for states and UTs and advised them to plan COVID-19 vaccination sessions four days in a week to minimise disruption of routine health services.

The vaccination drive will be carried out six days a week in Andhra Pradesh and five days a week in Mizoram.

The drive will be carried out four days a week in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

It will be carried out three days a week in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland and Odisha, and two days a week in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the world's largest inoculation drive against COVID-19 on Saturday and said the two vaccines being deployed will ensure a "decisive victory" for India against the pandemic.

India has approved two vaccines -- Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India -- for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and the to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

(With ANI Inputs)

