New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday took to Twitter to dispel doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine two days before the world's largest innoculation drive against novel coronavirus kicks off in the country.

Posting a series of graphics on Twitter, Vardhan addressed concerns over questions related to side-effects of the vaccine, the vaccine causing infertility or spreading the COVID-19 infection.

"There is no scientific evidence to suggest that #COVIDVaccine could cause infertility in either men or women. Kindly do not pay heed to such rumours or information from unverified sources," the health minister said in a tweet.

"You cannot contract #COVID19 because you have been inoculated with a #COVID19Vaccine Temporary side effects such as mild fever should not be confused as having contracted #COVID," he said in another tweet.

On a question over the possibility of side-effects of the vaccine, he said that people may experience mild fever, bodyache and pain and injection site, but they will go away in some.

On whether one can catch COVID-19 infection from the vaccine, the graphbic posted by Vardhan read: "You cannot catch COVID-19 from the vaccine but it is possible to have caught and not realise you have the symptoms until after your vaccination appointment. A person may also get mild fever as a side effect of the vaccine but that should go away in a day or two. This should not be confused with getting COVID-19."

After being administered #COVID19Vaccine, some individuals may have side effects like mild fever, pain at injection site & bodyache. This is similar to the side effects that occur post some other vaccines.



These are expected to go away on their own after some time. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/VCnJzXu70S — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 14, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India's COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 via video conferencing and adequate doses of the two made-in-India vaccines have been delivered across the country to all states and Union Territories, the government said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi will launch the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing, the PMO said.

A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and UTs will be virtually connected during the launch and around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the first day, the statement said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Adequate doses of both Covishield and Covaxin have already been delivered across the country to all States/UTs with the active support of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. These have been further delivered by the State/UT governments to the districts, the PMO said.

The vaccination programme will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform developed by Union Health Ministry, which will facilitate real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualised tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine.

This digital platform will assist programme managers across all levels while conducting vaccination sessions, the PMO said.

A dedicated 24x7 call centre – 1075 – has also been established for addressing the queries related to COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta