New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: 2021 is long gone and the world is dealing with the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a little time of ease India has ben hit by the second wave of the deadly virus. As of April 9, the country has come across yet another record-breaking surge in cases with 1,31,968 infections in a day. This is not the first time when India has seen more than 1 lakh cases just in a day. It's the fourth time in last five days when the country is experiencing a situation like this. As many as 1,67,64 people have succumbed to the virus and 780 passed away in last 24 hours.

Going by the above data it's obvious that the situation is alarming and we as individuals need to keep a strict check on our hygiene and sanitization to remain safe. Also, since the virus is spreading on a rapid scale, the second wave seems to be even stronger which is affecting the healthier lot of people also. Apart from that this time, there are some uncommon and new symptoms which have been detected.

New COVID-19 symptoms

Pink Eyes or conjunctivitis

Nausea

Joint pain

Hearing loss/ impairment

Gastrointestinal Symptoms

Abdominal Pain

Skin problems on fingers and toes

Body aches

COVID-19 affecting healthy adults

Although COVID-19 virus is said to be dangerous for adults or the ones who have frail immunity. But, the new wave is turning things for healthier adults. Yes, as per experts younger people are too suffering from the fatal complications of the same. Health issues like Multi systematic Inflammatory Syndrome which was earlier a rare thing to be seen in covid-19 cases is now one of the biggest concerns. Apart from that bilateral pneumonia is also something which needs to be concerned about.

