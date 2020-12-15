According to the doctors, the fungal infection causes loss of eyesight, removal of the nose and jaw bone and 50 per cent mortality, where there is brain involvement.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another shocking discovery related to the post-COVID-19 recovery, ENT surgeons at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi have come across over 12 cases of coronavirus-triggered deadly Mucormycosis fungal infection, within the last 15 days. According to the doctors, the fungal infection causes loss of eyesight, removal of the nose and jaw bone and 50 per cent mortality, where there is brain involvement.

The ENT and eye doctors at the hospital conducted resection procedures in at least 10 patients during the last 15 days, with about 50 per cent of them losing their eyesight permanently. While five of the patients requiring critical care support, due to other associated complications, five of them succumbed to the fungus infection, as per the official version of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, reported by news agency ANI.

As per the experts, Covid-19 patients are more susceptible to this virus, adding that it is there in the air. They say that it is a ubiquitous fungus and is present in the plant, animal and air but it is attacking covid recovered patients because they have been given steroids and have co-morbidities, which make is even worse.

"This is a virus and comes in people with a weak immune system. This fungus comes into the body and destroys the part where it is coming. The post covid patients are given a large dose of steroids to decrease the Cytokine storm it allows opportunistic fungal infections like deadly Mucormycosis to enter the body," Dr. Manish Munjal, Senior ENT surgeon at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said as quoted by ANI.

"It allows Mucormycosis to travel through the nose root to the eyes and brain and if undetected it can lead to the death of over 50 per cent cases in a matter of days. Also, it can lead to huge loss of medical morbidities like loss of the eyes, jawbones and cosmetic disfigurement," he added.

What id Mucormycosis?

It is also known as zygomycosis, which is a rare but critical fungal infection caused by a group of moulds known as micromycetes, according to the CDC (Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention). These moulds are present naturally in the environment. However, it affects humans when the body's immunity system has been weakened and it is vulnerable. It affects the lungs and the sinuses following inhalation of fungal spores from the air. The fungus can also enter the body through open wounds or cuts.

These fungi aren’t harmful to most people. However, for people who have weakened immune systems, breathing in micromycetes spores can cause an infection in the lungs or sinuses which can spread to other parts of the body. The CDC also clarifies that Mucormycosis is not contagious. That means, it cannot transmit between people and animals.

Symptoms of Mucormycosis:

The symptoms are face numbness, one side nose obstructions or swelling of eyes, or pain. The ENT surgeon here take samples for culture and start definitive medical treatment which might prevent medical loss. However, the doctors stated that the treatment should be early and prompt as patients are already weakened up because of covid and require long hospitalization.

