India reported more than 2.6 lakh COVID-19 cases on Sunday. On the other hand, over 1,500 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours which has taken the death toll to 1,77,150.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has been hit by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic that has led to a massive spike in daily cases. Amid the alarming spike across the country, several states and union territories (UTs) have complained of a shortage of Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used to cure COVID-19.

The shortage has forced people to flood social media with messages about the requirement of the antiviral drug for their friends and family who have tested positive for the contagious COVID-19 infection.

What is Remdesivir?

Remdesivir is an anti-viral drug that is used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients who are in severe and critical condition.

Is this drug effective?

Though the demand for Remdesivir has increased in India amid the spike in daily cases, doctors and health experts feel that it is not a "magic solution" against COVID-19 and is not beneficial for hospitalised patients.

According to World Health Organisation's Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan, "Based on available evidence, Remdesivir given to hospitalised patients, didn’t reduce mortality, it didn’t reduce the duration of hospitalisation and it didn’t affect the progression of the disease".

Are there any other drugs that can be used as a substitute for Remdesivir?

Meanwhile, several other antiviral drugs can be used as a substitute for Remdesivir to cure coronavirus. Following are the details about them:

FabiFlu

FabiFlu is a drug that is approved by DGCI for the treatment of COVID-19. The recommended dose of this medication is 1,800 mg dose twice on day 1, and 800 mg dose twice till day 14. This drug is used for mild coronavirus. It is the first oral Favipiravir-approved drug for the treatment of coronavirus.

What is the price of FabiFlu?

The price of FabiFlu is Rs 1,102, and it is priced at Rs 103 per tablet.

How FabiFlu works?

This drug creates an enzyme called RNA polymerase which makes more copies of SARS CoV 2 in the body, after this the virus in the body reduces and it helps to fight coronavirus.

Tocilizumab

This is an injection that is being used to treat COVID-19. This drug is used for emergency purposes when a patient faces the condition of respiratory failure.

What is the price of Tocilizumab?

This injection is available for Rs 32,480.

How does Tocilizumab work?

This drug calms the inflammatory storm in the respiratory system by blocking IL-6 receptors. This drug is generally used in severe or critical patients. A single dose of this drug should not exceed 800 mg.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma