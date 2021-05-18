COVID-19 Treatment: The previous guideline allowed off-label use of plasma for Covid-19 patients in moderate cases within seven days of showing symptoms. In many cases, plasma therapy was also advised in critical conditions.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government of India has officially removed the use of Convalescent plasma, popularly known as plasma therapy, for treating Covid-19 infected patients from its clinical management guidelines for the disease. This decision has been taken based on the recommendation of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) advisory issued on Monday.

The National Task Force of ICMR found no benefit from the use of plasma in a study conducted on 400 patients last year. The study called PLACID Trails examined the off-label use of plasma. Other international studies also found no benefit of plasma therapy. They also suggested that it could have led to the new variants of the virus.

Here are some of the reasons why the government dropped plasma therapy

• In many cases, the prescription of plasma therapy became harassing for the attendants of the patients. Reports of plasma bidding also surfaced as high titre donors who have a high concentration of antibodies were in huge demand.

• In a recent letter addressed to Principal Scientific Adviser K Vijay Raghavan, a group of scientists objected to the non-scientific use of plasma for Covid-19. The letter was also addressed to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief Dr Balram Bhargava and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria.

• The scientists have also claimed that the use of plasma might have contributed to the emergence of the different variants of SARS-CoV-2.

• Plasma therapy as a treatment for COVID-19 was already contested by many doctors and scientist

• The ICMR recently changed its guidelines to use plasma to only use it for moderate cases.

• ICMR now has dropped plasma therapy from its protocol. The decision was made by the members of the ICMR-National Task Force For Covid-19.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan