Covid-19 Treatment: Developed by Roche and Regeneron, the cocktail drug will be distributed through Cipla in India. The drug has been approved for emergency use by CDSCO.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pharma companies Roche India and Cipla Ltd on Monday launched its first batch of antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) in India for the treatment of mild to severe Covid-19 patients. A second batch of the drug will be available soon by mid-June. Developed by Roche and Regeneron, the cocktail drug will be distributed through Cipla in India. The drug has been approved for emergency use by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Roche’s antibody cocktail is approved in the US as well.

Here’s all you need to know about this cocktail drug:



What is Roche’s antibody cocktail drug?

Roche’s antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) is a drug that is used to treat Covid-19 patients. It can only be produced or administered by registered medical practitioners. Each pack of antibody cocktail contains one vial of Casirivimab and one vial of Imdevimab. The total quantity of the antibody cocktail is 2,400 mg. Two patients can be treated with one pack of the cocktail as a single patient requires a combined dose of 600 mg of Casirivimab and 600 mg of Imdevimab.

How effective is this drug?

This cocktail drug has shown effectiveness in treating Covid-19 patients. It reduces the risk of hospitalization and fatality by 70 per cent and shortens the duration of symptoms by 4 days.

What is the price of Roche’s antibody cocktail drug?

A single dose of the drug which includes (600 mg of Casirivimab and 600 mg of Imdevimab) is priced at 59,750 for each patient. The multidose pack of this drug is priced at Rs 1,19,500.

How is Roche’s antibody-drug administered?

Roche’s antibody-drug is administered in patients who are 12 years of age or older, weighing at least 40 kg, through intravenous infusion or subcutaneous route. It is a method in which the medication is directly injected into the veins through the help of a needle.

The intravenous administration takes around 20 to 30 minutes. Four syringes of 2.5 ml (2 each of Casirivimab and Imdevimab) are administered simultaneously at four different sites on the abdomen or thigh.

How to buy Roche’s antibody cocktail?

The antibody cocktail drug - Casirivimab and Imdevimab- will be available in India in all major hospitals and Covid treatment Centers. Health institutions (both public and private) can reach out to their nearest Cipla distributor for purchase-related enquiries.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha