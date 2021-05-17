COVID-19 Treatment: 2-DG, developed by DRDO, received DCGI approval for emergency use after it was found to be safe for treating COVID-19 patients in its phase 2 trials.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday launched the anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose or 2-DG developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The two union ministers distributed around 10,000 doses of the drug in the national capital.



The drug, 2-DG has been developed by the DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories. It received Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval for emergency use after the medicine was found to be safe for treating COVID-19 patients in its phase 2 trials. Here’s all you need to know about the medicine:

What does the drug mean?

The 2-DG anti-Covid drug is expected to reduce dependence on medical oxygen in Covid-19 infected patients. The pseudo glucose molecule in the drug stops the virus in the tracts. Hence, it has been prescribed for Coronavirus infected patients requiring critical medical oxygen.

Is it effective?

Data from the trials reveal that the drug could speed the recovery of hospitalised Covid patients and reduce their dependency on medical oxygen. It was found 42 per cent of the patients who were given two sachets of the drug daily did not need critical oxygen supply by the third day.

The medicine has been found effective in moderate and serves Covid cases. It even works well for people above the age of 65 years. However, the medicine does not guarantee recovery alone but it will be a part of the treatment.

How is it consumed?

The medicine comes in powder form and has to be taken orally with water.

How much will it cost?

The pricing of the drug has not been announced yet. However, sources say each sachet of the drug is expected to cost Rs 500 to Rs 600. It is not available over the counter at the moment. A limited quantity of the drug is being produced by Dr Reddy’s Lab for hospitals only.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha