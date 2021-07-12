Various states and Union Territories have tightened the restrictions to prevent the tourism hotspots from becoming COVID hotspots instead.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the decline in COVID-19 cases, the tourists headed to the most sought-after locations across India leading to the disturbing visuals of COVID-inappropriate behaviour which rocked the internet in recent days. Following that, various states and Union Territories have tightened the restrictions to prevent the tourism hotspots from becoming COVID hotspots instead.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands – The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued guidelines for travelling into Andaman and Nicobar Islands. According to the guidelines, all travellers flying to Andaman and Nicobar islands must carry a negative RT-PCR test report issued from ICMR-approved labs within 48 hrs of departure. Apart from that all flyers get tested with Rapid Antigen Tests on landing at airport. If the flyer tests positive, then the Union Territory’s authorities provide free of cost institutional quarantine.

Himachal Pradesh: Individuals not following COVID-appropriate behaviour can be fined for up to Rs 5,000 or 8 days in jail. No e-pass is required to enter the state.

Uttarakhand: A COVID-19 RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours must be provided by the concerned traveller. Further, prior registration for issuance of e-pass is mandatory on the Smart City web portal of Dehradun, prior to their travel.

Ladakh: Travellers entering the Union Territory both by air or road, must have a negative RT-PCR report not older than 96 hours.

Kerala: All tourists travelling into the state must have a proof of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, or an RT PCR negative report not older than 72 hours.

Goa: Travellers must be vaccinated by at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine or must possess a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 report not older than 48 hours upon arrival in the state.

Sikkim: According to a Sikkim government order dated July 4, 2021, travellers are permitted if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. For that matter, valid vaccination documents must be produced upon arrival. Entry is allowed from Melli and Rangpo check post only.

