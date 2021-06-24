Himachal Pradesh government has now decided to lift the mandatory E-pass for tourists from July 1.The state government has also permitted inter-state buses, including private ones, to operate in Himachal Pradesh with 50 per cent capacity from July 1.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Due to the second wave of Covid-19, tourists have missed their favourite places in Himachal Pradesh. However, after a consistent decline in numbers of Covid-19, the Himachal Pradesh government has now decided to lift the mandatory E-pass for tourists from July 1. The state government has also permitted inter-state buses, including private ones, to operate in Himachal Pradesh with 50 per cent capacity from July 1.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took these decisions. Not only that but the state government has also taken other decisions like the opening of government offices at full capacity.

All the restaurants in the state can open from 9 am to 10 pm as per the state government's order. Any kind of social gather will only include 50 per cent capacity of the location. Indoor settings can have a maximum of 50 people and on the other hand outdoor settings can have 100 people.

Earlier this month, when Covid-19 restrictions were being eased by Delhi as well as the Himachal Pradesh government, a number of tourists were seen rushing towards the hills, due to which massive congestion of cars on roads which leads towards the Himalayan state was seen.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh has vastly improved. On Tuesday, the state reported 188 Covid-19 cases along with five deaths that pushed the total caseload to 2,00,792 and toll to 3,437 respectively. On the other hand, 314 patients recovered from the infection during the same period.

Himachal Pradesh is one of the favourite destinations for all North Indians because of its beautiful mountains and amazing weather. After the lift from the E-pass, it is expected that the number of tourists will drastically increase in the states.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen