The data shows that Mumbai reported 2,570 COVID-19 infections in the last six days of September, which comes to 28.9 per cent of the total 9,147 cases recorded in the entire month of August.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over the possible third wave of COVID-19 in India, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said that the COVID-19's third wave is not coming but it is already here, standing at our door-step. Kishori Pednekar's worrying remark came as Mumbai, in the first six days of September recorded over 28 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases that it had reported during the entire last month.

The spike in the cases has left the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials worried ahead of the festive season beginning on September 10 with the 'Ganesh Chaturthi'. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani on Monday said in view of the current situation, the BMC has decided to ramp up coronavirus testing, hire more clean-up marshals to impose fine on people spitting in public places, and keep jumbo COVID-19 centres ready.

The data shows that Mumbai reported 2,570 COVID-19 infections in the last six days of September, which comes to 28.9 per cent of the total 9,147 cases recorded in the entire month of August. Besides, the city reported 21 fatalities in the last six days, while it had recorded 157 deaths due to COVID-19 during the entire last month.

With the surge in daily cases, the active COVID-19 cases, which had dipped to 2,700, jumped to 3,771 on Monday. The number of buildings sealed due to the COVID-19 cases rose to 44 from 20 in August.

In another worrying parameter, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases worsened to 1,290 days after improving to over 2,000 days. The average growth rate based on the past seven days increased to 0.06 per cent from 0.04 per cent, as per the data.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 379 new coronavirus cases and five fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,46,725 and the death toll to 15,998. The city is now left with 3,771 active COVID-19 cases, the BMC said. The daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai were recorded over 400 since September 1, but after a gap of five days, the city logged less than 400 infections on Monday.



