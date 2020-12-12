Dehradun Health Department has also informed that the COVID-19 testing at the border is free of charge. But, tourists may have to pay the charges in the coming days.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Uttarakhand High Court has now ordered mandatory COVID19 test of tourist visiting the popular hill station Nainital and Mussoorie

According to the order, dated December 9, Acting Chief Justice Ravi Kumar Malimath and Justice Ravindra Maithani of the high court said tourists visiting the two popular tourist towns be tested for coronavirus at the time of entry.

The mandatory order to test coronavirus has come ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays when the large inflow of tourists is expected in Nainital and Mussoorie.

The cases in Uttarakhand have been surging after the compulsory requirement for tourists to produce a negative RT-PCR report while entering the state was removed in September to boost tourism.

It is reported that the test will be conducted not only at the airport but at the railway station, and the Asharodi check post in Dehradun too. Dehradun Health Department has also informed that the COVID-19 testing at the border is free of charge. But, tourists may have to pay the charges in the coming days.

Earlier, Arun Mohan Joshi, Deputy Inspector General of Dehradun, was quoted saying to ANI, "Strict instructions are given to the policemen posted on the border check-posts for proper checking and keeping the full details of people coming from other states to Uttarakhand."

Moreover, Chief Medical Officer of Haridwar Dr. SK Jha said authorities were carrying out random COVID sampling at the city border for those coming in from Delhi.

It is still mandatory for all inbound passengers to first register on the Dehradun Smart City portal.

The cases in the state's capital Dehradun has also increased in the past dew days and thus the state police have announced a number of new ways to monitor people’s movement in the state

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma