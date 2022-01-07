New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: 59 districts in 18 states and union territories all over India have test positivity rate over 10 per cent, according to latest data available on Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s website. The Test Positivity Rate depicts number of people testing positive for COVID-19 for every 100 tests performed.

Kolkata is worst affected COVID-hit city at present with Test Positivity Rate standing at 53.10 per cent. This means that more than 2 of every 4 people who are being tested for COVID-19 in the West Bengal capital are turning out to be positive for the virus. The transmission of COVID-19 in Howrah district adjoining Kolkata is also taking an upward trajectory with current positivity rate standing at over 39 per cent.

Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul Spiti district – frequented by tourists for its picturesque landscapes – is the second worst affectd district in the country with Test Positivity Rate standing at 52.38 per cent.

West Bengal worst COVID affected state

West Bengal is currently India’s worst COVID affected state, with 10 of its districts showing high transmission of COVID-19 with at least more than 10 per cent Test Positivity Rate. Kolkata (53.10 per cent) and Howrah (39.51 per cent) are amongst country’s worst COVID affected districts, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data.

Whereas Pashchim Bardhaman (25.17 per cent), 24 Paraganas North (25.17 per cent), 24 Paraganas South (19.98 per cent) , Birbhum (19.51 per cent), Darjeeling (12.93 per cent), Maldah (12.26 per cent), Hooghly (11.61 per cent) and Purba Bardhaman (10.57 per cent) districts are among West Bengal’s worst COVID affected districts.

Of Maharashtra’s 7 worst affected districts, 3 have TPR above 20 per cent

While Mumbai suburban district’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at present stands at 26.53 per cent, Mumbai and Thane districts have TPRs 23.56 and 20.64 per cent respectively.

Raigad (17.93 per cent), Palghar (17.22 per cent), Pune (13.02 per cent) and Nashik (11.11 per cent) stand next among Maharashtra’s worst COVID affected districts.

6 Delhi districts with Test Positivity Rate above 10 per cent

In Delhi, North West district (17.53 per cent) remains worst affected, followed by East (15.31 per cent), South (14.62 per cent), West (13.12 per cent), New Delhi (12.19 per cent) and Central (10.90 per cent), according to data available on Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

7 districts in poll-bound states have TPR above 10 per cent

In Goa, North Goa (20.17 per cent) and South Goa (17.99 per cent) districts are state’s worst COVID affected districts. In Punjab, Patiala (19.84 per cent), Pathankot (12.44 per cent), Mohali (11.98 per cent), Bathinda (10.45 per cent) are worst COVID affected districts. Whereas in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district (NOIDA) currently has 15.45 per cent Test Positivity Rate, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma