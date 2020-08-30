The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the general lockdown to September 30.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the general lockdown to September 30. In the latest set of guidelines for the lockdown, large scale relaxations have been introduced for the movement of public, in an attempt to spur economic growth. The state government has said that people coming into Tamil Nadu from outside can apply for an auto-generated e-pass before they begin to travel. The restriction on the following services have been relaxed by the state government.

From Tuesday, September 1, all private and public transportation within all districts and within Chennai city limits will resume with SOPs in place.

No e-pass required for movement within Tamil Nadu.

All temples in Tamil Nadu opened for public worship.

Complete lockdown on Sundays will not be there from September 1

Metro Rail Services will resume operations from September 7.

Shopping malls, all showrooms, big format stores can function with 100 percent employees.

All shops in Tamil Nadu, including those in Chennai will be allowed to be open till 8 pm

All factories and IT companies can function with 100 percent employees.

Vocation and skill training centres can be opened following SOP.

Hotels, resorts, recreation clubs can function; parks and playgrounds will be opened

Govt offices will start functioning with 100 percent employees from September 30

Banks and allied institutions can function with 100 percent employees.

Film shooting can be done with a ceiling of 75 employees. Onlookers will not be allowed.

What will remain closed

Religious gatherings, social, political, cultural, educational and other meetings and processions will remain banned till September 30.

Schools, Colleges, Research Institutes, will continue to remain closed. Classes will be held online.

Theatres, swimming pools, amusement parks, big halls, convention halls, zoos, museums, beaches, tourist spots will remain closed.

International travel, except those allowed by MHA, are not allowed.

Suburban trains will stay shut.

Tamil Nadu as of Saturday has reported a total of 4,15,590 COVID-19 positives. While the infection positivity rate in AP reached an alarming 11.59 per cent, that of Tamil Nadu stood at 8.93 per cent.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha