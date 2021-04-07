No symptoms are new symptoms of the second wave of COVID-19. So, if you are suffering from below symptoms then immediately contact a doctor.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With 1 lakh COVID-19 cases recorded in a day, the situation has become alarming. The second wave of coronavirus is spreading at a rapid scale, infecting even healthier people. The virus has hit the country with some adverse effects that have made the use of mask and sanitiser more necessary. Earlier, the symptoms of novel coronavirus were fever, dry cough and tiredness. However, doctors have witnessed uncommon symptoms, which can be listed under the new symptoms of COVID-19.

New COVID-19 Symptoms

Abdominal Pain

Conjunctivitis

Joint Pain

Nausea

Diarrhoea

Discolouration of fingers or toes

Aches and pains

Vomiting

Skin rashes

Headache

Gastrointestinal

Old COVID-19 Symptoms

Fever

Dry Cough

Tiredness

Here's why it's necessary to visit a doctor if suffering from NEW COVID-19 symptoms



Recently, in the medical findings of Gujarat when patients with the above symptoms went through an RTPCR test, they were reported Coronavirus positive. According to doctors, 40 per cent of COVID-19 patients visited them with a complaint of diarrhoea, body pain, stomach pain and vomiting. Generally, when people are suffering from abdominal pain, joint pain, constant headache, etc. They prefer home remedies, however, if a person is suffering from COVID-19 then, this can make the situation adverse. So, doctors are advising people if they are suffering from the above symptoms then, they should immediately visit a doctor and get examined for COVID-19. So that the treatment for the virus can commence at the earliest before it's too late.

According to DR. Salil Bhargava, Head of Department Respiratory Medicine, MGM Medical College said that the symptoms have changed a lot in one year. With the second wave of COVID-19, joint pain, abdominal pain, nausea, etc, have become the main symptoms. Dr Ravi Dosi, Professor of Aurobindo Medical College, also added that nowadays few COVID-19 positive people are being reported with symptoms of a cold. So, it has become important to visit the doctor if people are suffering from the above new symptoms.

However, there is a relief, according to doctors such patients can't spread the virus as they don't have adverse effects of the COVID-19 virus.

