New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a piece of good news, the government on Thursday said that the increase in the spread of coronavirus in the country has been contained with a fifth of the country's total districts reporting no new cases of the deadly infection for a week now. The recent flattening of COVID-19 curve came almost two weeks after the country started its inoculation drive on January 16.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, informing about the latest COVID-19 graph in India, said that at least 147 districts in the country have not reported a case of COVID-19 in the last seven days.

"In India, 147 districts have not seen a COVID-19 case in the last seven days, 18 districts in the last 14 days, six in the last 21 days, and 21 districts have not registered a case in the last 28 days," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Health Minister also expressed satisfaction at the country's performance to combat COVID-19, stating that "Our fatality rate continues to be the lowest in the world at almost 1.44 per cent and 1,03,73,606 people have recovered from the virus, taking the recovery rate to nearly 97 per cent."

Informing about the total number of health care workers vaccinated in the vaccination program, Harsh Vardhan said that around 24 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far in the country.

"We have completed 42,674 sessions of vaccinations all over the country. As many as 23,55,979 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccines so far and 3,26,499 health workers have received the vaccines in the last 24 hours", he said.

"The total number of cases in the country stands at 1,07,01,193 and in the last 24 hours, the country recorded 11,660 cases. Currently, 70 per cent of the current cases are from Maharashtra and Kerala. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have slightly more than 500 cases and the rest of the places have less than 500 cases," he added.

Updating the GoM on the United Kingdom (UK) variant found in India, he mentioned that 153 cases have been diagnosed in the country and all the protocols to keep these cases under surveillance and in isolation are being followed.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan